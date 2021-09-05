Crypto Market Report: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. on Friday | news

Forex in this article

Today the Bitcoin price rose to $ 50,125.79. The Bitcoin price climbed above the previous day’s level of 49,352.11 US dollars.

The Bitcoin Cash course has increased compared to the previous day. One Bitcoin Cash is currently worth $ 681.61. Yesterday the price was still at 664.90 US dollars.



The Ethereum price climbed to $ 3,965.74. The Ethereum exceeded the previous day’s level of 3,791.48 US dollars.









The price of the digital currency Litecoin rose to $ 192.65 on Friday. The day before, the rate of the digital currency was put at 183.80 US dollars.

The Ripple is worth $ 1.279 on Friday. The Ripple price rose compared to the previous day when it was still at 1.257 US dollars.

The Cardano rate rose to $ 2.986. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 2.970.

The Monero price was trading at $ 305.14 on Friday. The Monero price climbed above the previous day’s level of 303.19 US dollars.

The IOTA price climbed to $ 1,570. The IOTA topped the previous day’s level of 1.546 US dollars.

The Verge course stagnated on Friday. The Verge price was quoted at $ 0.0279 after trading at $ 0.0283 the previous day.

The Stellar price occurs like the day before at 0.3644 US dollars.

The NEM course has not moved compared to the previous day. One NEM is currently worth $ 0.2038. The price stood at $ 0.2038 yesterday.

Dash soared to $ 244.21 after trading at $ 238.90 the previous day.

The NEO price rose to $ 56.40 today, while it was trading at $ 55.45 the previous day.

