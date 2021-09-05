Sunday, September 5, 2021
Crime of the week – suddenly the sheriff has disappeared

By Vimal Kumar
Suddenly the sheriff has disappeared

James Sallis, the philosopher among the noir authors, tells a moving story of loss and violence in “Sarah Jane”.

Hanspeter Eggenberger

James Sallis' new crime thriller is set in a small town somewhere in the southwest of the USA.

James Sallis' new crime thriller is set in a small town somewhere in the southwest of the USA.




Photo: Getty Images

The first sentence

My name is Pretty, but I’m not pretty.

The book

Her experiences as a member of the US Army in the Gulf War and the lessons from her rather complicated life before and after make Sarah Jane Pullman a good police officer. Cal Phillips, himself a veteran of “those wars that nobody talks about”, senses it. Cal is the sheriff in Farr, a town somewhere in the southwest of the United States. He immediately hires Sarah Jane as his deputy without further clarification.

Until then, the title character of the new novel “Sarah Jane” by the great American noir author James Sallis tells us about her life before that. About her parents’ chicken farm, the desert war, her work as a cook after returning from the Gulf, her late studies, her escape from a disastrous marriage with a violent police officer. Her life always seems improvised, and when things get difficult, she moves on. Until she finally lands in Farr.


Vimal Kumar
