Christian Bale is back in the David O. Russell film

Bale won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in the 2010 drama. According to the movie news site ‘Collider’, some A-listers are slated to be cast, including Jamie Foxx and Angelina Jolie. Margot Robbie could act as the leading female actress. There are no details of the plot yet, but the story is supposed to tell of an unusual collaboration between a doctor and a lawyer. The film is being produced by Matthew Budman for the film production company New Regency and is scheduled to start in early April.









Bale takes his job very seriously. The 45-year-old is known for subjecting his body to extreme changes, depending on the film role. For example, he gained 20 pounds to authentically portray former Vice President of the United States, Dick Cheney, in the film ‘Vice’. In contrast, he had to gain a lot of muscle mass for his famous Batman role in ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy. And probably his most extreme performance: In 2004 he starved himself almost 30 kilos off his body when he portrayed the insane Trevor Reznik in the thriller ‘The Machinist’. In the meantime, however, the actor wants to stop. Bale said to ‘film-news.co.uk’: “I really think it’s over now, oh yes! It’s just miserable. It’s awful.” The 45-year-old explains: “Losing weight means going to bed hungry every day and feeling miserable … [Zunehmen] is the complete opposite: you lose all your discipline and wind down like a madman. I have to stop, it’s absolutely not healthy for the body. I’m in my mid-40s, at some point my behavior will catch up with me if I don’t slowly become aware that I’m mortal. “

BANG Showbiz