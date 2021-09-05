Chris Pratt: Guardians of the Galaxy star was given food from the board as a child – people

Some celebrities are born rich. Actor Chris Pratt (41) is not one of them. In his childhood there were times when the family needed help, says the Guardians of the Galaxy star in an interview.

“I’m not ashamed to say that there were moments when my family had to eat from a supermarket,” said Pratt on Wednesday in a live Instagram conversation with the head of the Feeding America organization, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot.

The US actor wants to encourage people who got into an emergency during the Corona crisis to accept help. Feeding America provides food to those in need in the United States.













New York City: People receive bags of groceries at a Feeding America dispensing station Photo: SPENCER PLATT / AFP



“We had some economic dry spells and there was a blackboard near us,” says Pratt from his childhood. It is important to remove the stigmatization of the idea that you seek help when you need it: “There is no shame in it – especially not in the current situation in which we find ourselves.”

Babineaux-Fontenot said about 40 percent of people who sought help with their organization now had never needed charitable help before the pandemic.