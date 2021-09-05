Sunday, September 5, 2021
China versus Hollywood – The Cinema War

By Sonia Gupta
The cinema war

China is now the largest cinema market in the world. Hollywood tries it with a Chinese hero in the superhero film “Shang-Chi” – but has little chance.

Hollywood as a role model or an enemy? In China, the film business is increasingly becoming an economic factor. In the picture an advertising event for “Iron Man 3” in Beijing.

Photo: AFP

You can hardly imagine a harder fight. And no, we’re not talking about the spectacular fight scenes in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, but about Hollywood versus China. The Marvel superhero film with the first Asian leading actor is set largely in China and is intended to conquer the audience in the market that is now the most important for Hollywood outside of the USA. But in China the film doesn’t even have a release date.

Hollywood is trying to learn Chinese right now, but it’s not very good at it yet. Before the pandemic, the country was a $ 9 billion market. Much more money than you can ever make from streaming. It’s less now, but in 2020 China still overtook Hollywood: $ 3.1 billion in ticket revenue compared to $ 2.3 billion in the US. China bodigt Hollywood. A turning point?


