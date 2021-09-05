Sunday, September 5, 2021
Celeste Barber parodies sexy photo of Rihanna on Instagram: Followers are upside down!

By Sonia Gupta
She parodies celebrities, her followers on Instagram celebrate her for it: Celeste Barber once again did not disappoint with a Rihanna snapshot.

The 39-year-old mother decided without further ado to recreate a sexy photo of Rihanna (33) in her very own way – with a lot of bare skin and even more humor.

Barber can be seen on her Instagram profile wearing only panties in the shower. Your mouth is wide open, your eyes are closed. She holds the shower head in one hand and covers her breasts, the other pulls the piece of fabric forward to make room for the water jet.




To make the comparison with the original easier, she put it right next to it.

And the picture of the comedian from Down Under, which she comments with “Hygiene is very, very important”, does not fail to have an effect.

In the comment column, she is literally showered with emojis and celebrated for her self-deprecating approach.

Already in the past, Barber, who began her career as an actress but then became known mainly for her entertaining and comedic streak, caused a lot of laughs with pictures of a similar nature.

The success shows that she did everything right. And her fans are already waiting eagerly for the next work.



