Cardi B & Offset with $ 250,000 gift for daughter Kulture

By Michael Rubach on 08/18/2021 – 13:56

After a long break, Lizzo recently returned with her Cardi B collaboration “Rumors”. After dropping the video, the artist was exposed to numerous negative comments. It wasn’t about the song, but about Lizzo’s appearance. Social media giant Facebook has now taken on the hateful posts and taken various accounts out of circulation.

Lizzo bursts into tears

The track “Rumors” alone shows how Lizzo (now streaming on Apple Music) reacts to hate most of the time – with humor. But the reactions to her new video were apparently too much for the Grammy winner this time. In an Instagram live stream, she was in tears. All the negativity has not left her without a trace:

“Sometimes I feel like the world just doesn’t love me. It’s like it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you will still have people who have mean things to say about you. And for the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings; I don’t care. I just think when I work that hard my tolerance goes down. My patience is less. I’m more sensitive and it gets to me. “

She added that there were things being put up about her that didn’t make sense. The comments are hostile to dicheek people, racist and hurtful. If you don’t like their music, that’s fine. She also agrees with criticism of “Rumors”, but many people would be hostile to her simply because of her appearance. In a TikTok video, she also speculated about the reasons for such insults:

“I really think people just adaptedeats are a dicke to see black woman who makes pop music and is happy. “

Cardi B supports Lizzo – and Facebook geifted too

Lizzo’s collaboration partner Cardi B has positioned herself on Twitter. The bodyshaming versus Lizzo as well as the use of the term Mammy are mean and extremely racist. Mammy is a derogatory term for a black woman who works as a nanny. The origin of the word goes back to the colonial times when slaves in white Households took care of the children.

Facebook also noticed what was going on around Lizzo’s song release. Apparently it was decided to intervene. As TMZ reports, the company is currently keeping a close eye on Lizzo’s posts on Facebook and Instagram in order to be able to react appropriately to hate comments. Some users who are said to have violated the community guidelines of the social media platform have already had their accounts blocked.

Lizzo ft. Cardi B – Rumors [Video]

