Can two comedies hold a candle to the Queen biopic? – Oddsmeter.de

Sex is the focus of this battle, but the big favorite is Rami Malek’s Oscar performance as Freddie Mercury. Does he live up to his role as a favorite?

(RTLZWEI, 8:15 p.m.)The three childhood friends Julie, Kayla and Sam make a pact: They want to lose their virginity on prom night. But who has a big problem with that? The overly cautious trio of Julie’s hip single mother Lisa, Kayla’s father, who is constantly vacillating between anger and tears, and Sam’s divorced, often nasty father, Hunter. Will the three chaos thwart their offspring’s plan? Odds meter drew the following conclusion in his cinema review: “Between crude gags below the belt and punchlines that fizzled out in the air,” The Sex Pact “hides a charming story about parents and their children approaching each other. Most convincing, however, is the interaction of the actors, who obviously had fun.

The review

Oddsmeter.de: 6

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 5

Metascore: 7

IMDB User Rating: 6

Overall score: 24 out of 40 points

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (ProSieben, 8:15 p.m.)

Rami Malek in his Oscar-winning role as Freddie Mercury: In 1970 Freddie Mercury becomes part of the band Queen. After initial successes in Great Britain, the four musicians soon achieved their worldwide breakthrough and one hit after the other followed. But when Freddie wants to take off as a solo artist, the band seems to be facing the end. Can the four of them overcome their differences and pull themselves together again for the Live Aid appearance? Odds meter promises: ?? “Bohemian Rhapsody” does the great feat of turning people who have never had contact with the band into Queen fans. ??









The review

Oddsmeter.de: 7

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 9

Metascore: 5

IMDB User Rating: 8

Overall score: 29 out of 40 points

“The Schadenfreundinnen” (Sat.1, 8.15pm)

Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and Kate Upton in a comedy full of girl power: Carly thinks she is in a happy relationship with Mark ?? until she meets his wife Kate. As it turns out, the two are more than just the same man, which creates an extraordinary friendship. They quickly discover that their Casanova has a third lover who is brought on board without further ado. The allies begin to forge plans for revenge.

The review

Oddsmeter.de: /

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 6

Metascore: 4

IMDB User Rating: 6

Overall score: 16 out of 40 points

Third place went to the Sat.1 film with Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and Kate Upton, who had to be content with 16 points. Even with all points awarded, it would not have been enough to achieve more than bronze, which is why silver goes to “The Sex Pact”. The new broadcast of “Bohemian Rhapsody” on ProSieben is the winner and therefore lives up to its role as a favorite. Will the Oscar-winning film succeed in winning the ratings?