Camila Cabello is crying on the plane

Camila Cabello cried for a whole flight. Otherwise, the singer has always kept a low profile when it comes to her private life. Meanwhile, Camila is more confident and talks more and more about her relationship with Shawn Mendes. On “Instagram”, she has often posted honest words about her insecurities and her anxiety disorder. Of course, she would like to draw attention to the topic of mental health, on the other hand, she also wants to be honest and open with her fans.









She recently wrote down her emotions in an unadulterated way: “I just spent a full flight watching beautiful films and crying and I had exactly this feeling. This is exactly why we stay alive. ”She is referring to a quote from the film“ The Dead Poets Club ”, which she posted about it. And it says: “We don’t read or write poetry because it’s cute. We read and write poetry because we are part of humanity. And humanity is full of passion. Poetry, beauty, love, romance. That’s what we stay alive for. The powerful game continues and you could contribute a verse. What will your verse be? “

Incidentally, Camila Cabello has announced that she will wear underwear at the Grammys on Sunday (January 26th) if she wins an award for the single “Senorita” with her Shawn.

Photo: (c) PR Photos