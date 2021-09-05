Britney Spears wants to testify in court in a dispute with her father – Panorama

Pop singer Britney Spears wants to speak personally about her guardianship in court. “My client has requested a hearing in which she can address the court directly,” said her lawyer, Samuel Ingham, on Tuesday (local time), according to US media reports. “She wants that statement to happen quickly.” The date was set for June 23rd. In the legal dispute with her father about her guardianship, the 39-year-old had hardly commented on herself.

The dispute over who can control Spears’ life and assets has dragged on for 15 years. After the singer collapsed mentally due to professional and personal problems, a court ruled in 2008 to transfer guardianship to her father.

Her net worth: $ 58 million

Initially, he had decision-making authority over the private individual Britney Spears as well as over its finances, since 2019 his guardianship has been limited to the Britney Spears brand, and since last November he has had to share it with the trust company Bessemer Trust at the request of his daughter. James Spears’ objections to this model were dismissed in February. The singer’s net worth was around $ 58 million at the end of 2019, according to court documents. She recently announced through her attorney that she will not appear again while her father is in control of her career and assets. The guardianship of the private person Britney Spears is currently with her manager Jodi Montgomery, she does not challenge the musician.









Open detailed view Supporters of Britney Spears also gathered in front of the court in Los Angeles at the most recent hearing on Tuesday. (Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP)

Documentation published by the New York Times about Spears’ life under the tutelage of her father sparked heated discussions, especially in the social networks. Many celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Sarah Jessica Parker and comedian Bette Midler, expressed their support for the singer using the hashtag #FreeBritney. Britney Spears fans regularly demonstrate at court hearings on guardianship issues. for a “liberation” of the pop singer from her father’s control.