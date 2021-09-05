Britney Spears: Her father apparently stated in court that she had dementia

Why is Britney Spears still under guardianship? A new BBC documentary claims to have found out that her father said she was demented in court. But soon the singer wants to testify herself.

Britney Spears has dementia? Apparently, her father has given at least the illness as the reason for the guardianship of his daughter, which has been ongoing since 2008. A British journalist claims to have taken this from court files. Corresponding papers are shown in a new, not yet published documentary by the BBC, such as “The Sun” reports.

“There are only two options here. Britney could actually suffer from dementia,” journalist Mobeen Azhar is quoted as saying. “Or it would be even darker. If she didn’t have dementia, but the guardianship team made it look like this because they wanted to push through the guardianship. If that were the case, it would be terrifying,” said Azhar.













Britney Spears wants to testify in court herself



According to “The Battle for Britney”, father Jamie Spears ticked the question of dementia or treatment in court papers. Since her collapse in 2008, he has been the guardian of his daughter and her finances, now only over her assets. Because for some time there has been a legal dispute over the guardianship of the pop star.

Last year Britney Spears went to court to have her father released from the role of financial guardian. In November, a judge in the Los Angeles District Superior Court confirmed guardianship, but named a financial trustee as co-guardian at the musician’s request. Spears went on strike, announced that he would not perform again while her father still held that role. James Spears’ objections to the division of guardianship were dismissed in February.

Now Britney Spears wants to testify personally in court, has submitted a request. The hearing on June 23rd is eagerly awaited. Because in the past few months, doubts about the situation have been raised again and again. Spears fans argue that putting Britney under guardianship on the one hand and sending her on world tours and recording albums on the other is difficult. Most recently, a documentary by the “NY Times” made the headlines.

