Sunday, September 5, 2021
"Brilliant father of my Dove": Katy Perry shares rare couple photos

By Arjun Sethi
Wednesday January 13th 2021

On the occasion of her fiancé’s 44th birthday, Katy Perry lets her fans share in her private happiness. The singer posts a series of rare couple photos with actor Orlando Bloom. She also directs a few loving lines to the “brilliant father”.

Actor Orlando Bloom celebrates his 44th birthday this Wednesday. His fiancée, singer Katy Perry, now publicly congratulates the “Lord of the Rings” star on Instagram. To the delight of the fans, she does this not only with loving lines, but also with a series of private snapshots.




The ten photos show the birthday child as an animal lover who is happy about a handful of fluffy chicks or who is beaming into the camera with a dog in their arms. Perry also shows many photos of couples, for example from a horse ride, on vacation in Egypt, brushing teeth and cuddling. The culmination and highlight of the photo show is a picture in which both of them embrace their baby bumps full of anticipation.

“My moon has found its sun”

The 36-year-old congratulates her fiancé, who is a “brilliant father of my Dove” “and a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects what I can’t yet see”. She ends the post with the loving words: “I am so glad that my moon has found its sun, I love you.”

Perry and Bloom made the birth of their daughter Daisy Dove public on the Unicef ​​Children’s Fund Instagram page in August. It’s the first child for Perry. Bloom already has ten-year-old son Flynn from his marriage to model Miranda Kerr. The British actor and the American singer have been engaged since February 2019. Because of the corona pandemic, they have had to postpone the wedding so far.


