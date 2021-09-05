Bitcoin sideways, price losses at Polkadot and Solana

In the past 24 hours, the trading volume was $ 150 billion. Its market capitalization is $ 2,355 billion, of which 40 percent is Bitcoin. Since yesterday, the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies have changed by an average of -1 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin course went on the spot. The course changed by just -1.03 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at $ 49,823.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is current market sentiment.

Market Cap: $ 937.01 billion (-1.09%)

24h trading volume: 35,600 million US dollars (-9.18%)

24h High: $ 50,476.00

24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum



The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a -1.14 percent change in price for the Ethereum price. Ethereum is trading at $ 3,868.40.

Market Cap: $ 454.13 billion (-1.31%)

24h trading volume: $ 22,357 million (-12.64%)

24h high: $ 3,946.26

24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano



The Cardano rate fell 2.16 percent. The price is currently at $ 2.87.

Market Cap: $ 92.18 billion (-2.16%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,646 million (-13.49%)

24h high: $ 2.95

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Binance Coin



With a change of 0.88 percent, the Binance Coin price redefines the word sideways. The current rate is $ 494.02.

Market Cap: $ 76.34 billion (+ 0.81%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,105 million (-4.64%)

24h high: $ 507.90

24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course

Tether



As you would expect from a stablecoin, the price of the tether price only changed by -0.19 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 67 billion (-0.18%)

24h trading volume: 69,766 million US dollars (-0.44%)

24h high: $ 1.00

24h low: US dollars

To the current Tether course









XRP



Light sales caused the XRP price to fall 2.47 percent in the past 24 hours. The price of XRP is currently 1.25 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 58.13 billion (-2.53%)

24h trading volume: 3,773 million US dollars (-18.77%)

24h high: $ 1.29

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Solana



The Solana course came under pressure and lost 4.12 percent. This is reflected in a rate of 141.65 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 41.26 billion (-4.09%)

24h trading volume: 3.265 million US dollars (-48.22%)

24h high: $ 148.51

24h low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin rate changed by only 1.34 percent. The price is trading at $ 0.30.

Market Cap: $ 39.3 billion (+ 1.25%)

24h trading volume: 2.035 million US dollars (-24.53%)

24h high: $ 0.31

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

Polkadot



Since yesterday, the Polkadot rate has lost a good 2.83 percent. The rate is currently at 32.30 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 33.17 billion (-3.18%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,026 million (-32.07%)

24h high: $ 33.44

24h low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

USD Coin



The USD coin rate moved sluggishly by just 0.08 percent. The USD coin rate this morning is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 27.73 billion (+ 0.35%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,088 million (-25.25%)

24h high: $ 1.00

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Top 5

Quant course : $ 235.85 ( 23.82 %)

: $ 235.85 ( %) Polygon course : $ 1.75 ( 19.28 %)

: $ 1.75 ( %) IOTA course : $ 1.85 ( 17.31 %)

: $ 1.85 ( %) Internet computer course : $ 80.91 ( 14.72 %)

: $ 80.91 ( %) Filecoin course: $ 94.20 ( 13.93 %)

Flop 5

XDC Network course : $ 0.14 ( -4.42 %)

: $ 0.14 ( %) Telcoin course : $ 0.02 ( -4.8 %)

: $ 0.02 ( %) FTX token course : $ 60.21 ( -6.37 %)

: $ 60.21 ( %) Arweave course : $ 53.88 ( -6.52 %)

: $ 53.88 ( %) Bitcoin Cash ABC course: $ 311.68 ( -7.62 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 5th, 2021 at 7:01 am.