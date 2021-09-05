Sunday, September 5, 2021
HomeNewsBen Affleck: He doesn't accept dating app rejection
News

Ben Affleck: He doesn’t accept dating app rejection

By Sonia Gupta
0
46




Ben Affleck
He doesn’t accept dating app rejection

Actor Ben Affleck was tenacious.

Actor Ben Affleck was tenacious.

© Shutterstock.com / DFree

Ben Affleck did not want to let the rebuff on a dating app sit on him and checked Insta. This attempt is now going viral.

Hollywood star Ben Affleck (48) goes viral after a TikTok video surfaced in which he addressed a woman directly on Instagram after she rejected him on the celebrity dating app Raya. She thought it was a fake.




Said Nivine Jay reports on the experience with the actor in the TikTok clip that she posted on the video portal. To her regretful expression, she wrote: “I’m just thinking back to the time when I matched Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was a fake, so I dismatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram.” The Hollywood star can then be seen in an Instagram video asking directly into the camera: “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me.” (German: “Nivine, why did you dismatch me? It’s me.”)

Nivine Jay also commented on the post with “Sorry Ben” and a number of hashtags, including the actor’s name and the Raya app. To date, the post has been viewed 7.5 million times (as of Wednesday afternoon).

Ben Affleck is said to be single

Ben Affleck was married to US actress Jennifer Garner (49) from 2005; the marriage broke up in 2015. From 2017 to 2019 he was in a relationship with US film producer Lindsay Shookus (40). In 2020 he finally got together with the Cuban actress and current Bond girl Ana de Armas (33), the relationship should be over since the beginning of the year. There are currently rumors of a love comeback with Jennifer Lopez (51). The two got together in the early 2000s and were even engaged.

CodeList


Previous articleBritney Spears: Her father apparently stated in court that she had dementia
Next articleBitcoin sideways, price losses at Polkadot and Solana
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv