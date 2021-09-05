Ashton Kutcher vs. Mila Kunis: Big argument about Wyatt and Dimitri

Even with the greatest Hollywood dream couple, the house blessing sometimes goes wrong. Currently, the two actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are said to be quarreling. The reason: the upbringing of their children Wyatt and Dimitri

Mila Kunis, 34, and Ashton Kutcher, 39, are said to be arguing a lot right now. According to “Radar Online”, the actress (“Black Swan”) and the screen star (“Jobs”) do not quite agree on how their children Wyatt and Dimitri should be raised.

Mila Kunis + Ashton Kutcher: You are arguing about Wyatt + Dimitri



Big sticking point: Where should the two children be taught? Ashton reportedly prefers having the little ones “home-schooled,” which his wife is reported to find terrible. “She wants her children to go to public school – just like her.” Lessons and, above all, contact with schoolmates are very important to her.

Ashton Kutcher stands across



But the Hollywood hottie cannot imagine that “any school can keep up in terms of technological advances”. Ashton Kutcher has invested in technology companies in the past, supports more than 70 startups with funds and allegedly considers himself a very big number in the venture capital scene. It goes without saying that his kids should also be up-to-date when it comes to progress – can a normal public school offer that?









<br />

Mila Kunis is very worried



Apparently everything is a horror for Mila Kunis. It is allegedly more important to her that the children learn social skills. “She just wants them to grow up normally and is very worried that the home lessons could affect them socially,” the insider told the publication. Fortunately, Mila and Ashton don’t have to find a solution immediately: three-year-old Wyatt and ten-month-old Dimitri still have some time. But the confidante also said: “It can become a really big controversy. Ashton just wants his children to enjoy all the advantages – especially when it comes to the world of technology.”