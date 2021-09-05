Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis: is the marriage threatened now?

The air between Mila Kunis, 35, and Ashton Kutcher, 41, is thick. Apparently, the actress is increasingly doubting her husband’s honesty …

Mila Kunis is hardly recognizable

When Mila was strolling through Los Angeles two weeks ago, it was most noticeable how slim and emaciated the mother of two looked like. Through the wide jeans, which sat loosely on her hips, it was particularly clear that the actress was extreme removed Has. “She didn’t look healthy“revealed an eyewitness to the”Star”.

Her clothes were hanging from her body.

Mila’s friends are said to be very worried about the brunette and believe that the stress with husband Ashton is the reason for the Weight loss may be.

Demi Moore unpacks!

In mid-April it came out that Kutcher’s ex-wife Demi Moore would publish her memoir, in which she appears dirty secrets wants to gossip about Ashton. Kutcher cheated on Moore several times during their relationship. No wonder that Mila increasingly doubts her husband’s honesty.









She freaks out and she doesn’t eat much because her stomach is a single knot

so the source. Experts suspect that the 1.63 meter tall Kunis is barely 43 kilos weighs. “It looks like it could blow away in a little stronger wind. And it is getting thinner and thinner”. The actress allegedly only feeds on coffee and green juices.

Is Ashton Kutcher a Liar?

Kunis knew even before she married her husband that he was not a saint. But she still has great fearthat Demi’s stories about her and Ashton’s relationship at the time do not fit in with the statements made by actor Mila. The actress finally has her husband publicly defended and once said that there should have been “many errors” regarding his divorce from Demi Moore. With the publication of her memoir, his ex could expose the actor as a big liar, whom Mila can no longer trust.

