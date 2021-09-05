Ariana Grandes urges fans to “not always grope their friends”

After Ariana Grande herself had been groped several times by fans and interview partners, she spoke a word of power and also stood up for her best friends and her photographer.

Honest words

Ariana Grande is not only incredibly successful thanks to her voice, but was also able to make a name for herself in the business as an actress and advertising partner for various labels and land countless deals. But the 1.53-meter-tall musician doesn’t always feel really safe and self-confident and already admitted via Twitter last year that her “therapy sessions have saved her life so often”.

“If I’m supposed to be a role model, then being perfect is the last thing I should be because that’s not realistic. That’s not a realistic goal for anyone. So I think that as long as I am honest and authentic and present the truest self to my fans, this is the best I can do because it allows them to do the same, ”said Grande on the BBC special in late October 2018 and also spoke of her own depression: “I feel almost guilty about struggling with anxiety disorders because it’s all in my head, but it’s crazy how powerful these thoughts are. You go through ups and downs. Sometimes weeks can go by in which you have no symptoms … and then suddenly there is another trigger and the fear pulls you down for days. “

A little later she answered a fan question and said that she would actually consult a psychologist. "To be honest, the therapy sessions have saved my life so often. Don't be afraid to ask for help. You don't have to be in constant pain and you can overcome your trauma. I still have a lot of work to do, but it's a start when you realize it's possible. "









lmaoaoo this is funny as fuck but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. if you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. u don’t have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. I’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible. https://t.co/XiytR3xE0O – Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 5, 2018

Hands off!

Grande no longer makes a secret of situations in her life that she cannot deal with on her own and, among other things, also stands up for her friends and her team if someone is treated wrongly. Via the Instagram story, for example, she addressed all of her 156 million followers and said that it was not okay if you fondled some of her crew members.

“Kind reminder: Groping people without their consent is harassment. Please don’t touch my photographers or friends or anyone you don’t know when you’re in the pit at my shows. It’s never okay or funny. Thank you very much, ”wrote Ari.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” interpreter also added that she “can’t really believe” that she has to address her fans about it – “but unfortunately it happens far too often”. But not only her friends are sacrificed, the brown-haired beauty herself was also carelessly touched by the bishop at the funeral service of the late icon Aretha Franklin, whereupon Charles H. Ellis III publicly admitted: “It would never be my intention to close the breast of a woman touch. Maybe I crossed a line, maybe I was too friendly and familiar. I apologize personally and sincerely to Ariana and her fans and to the entire Hispanic community. ”