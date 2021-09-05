Amber Heard confirms role in “Aquaman 2”

November 13, 2020 – 5:23 pm clock

Amber Heard is and will be the leading female role in “Aquaman”

It’s official: Johnny Depp (57) will no longer appear as Grindelwald in the “Harry Potter” spin-off “Fantastic Beasts”. In the past few weeks there have been repeated speculations about whether his ex Amber Heard (34) will slip into the female lead again in the second part of the hit movie “Aquaman”. Now the actress has announced to the US magazine “Entertainment Weekly” that she is looking forward to returning to the role.

XXL war of roses between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Many fans see the 34-year-old as the culprit in the war of roses with her former husband Johnny. Both accused each other of domestic violence after their separation. A petition calling for the actress to be expelled from “Aquaman 2” has already collected over a million signatures. So far, the production company of the action film has not commented. But Amber now makes it clear that the rumors about her possible expulsion are not true.

Johnny Depp loses the trial







The actress told the US portal “Entertainment Weekly”: “I am super happy with the fan love and how much recognition ‘Aquaman’ has received and that this means that Aquaman and Mera will return.” They hope production will start over the coming year. However, the second part has not yet been given the green light by Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment and the cast has not yet been officially confirmed.

Just a few days ago, Amber’s ex-husband Johnny Depp announced his resignation from “Fantastic Beasts 3”. Shortly before, he had lost a legal battle against the British newspaper “The Sun”, which had called him a “woman thug”.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp got married in February 2015. As early as May 2016, it became known that the actress had filed for divorce.

spot on news