Amanda Seyfried: That’s her figure secret

Actress Amanda Seyfried eats what she wants. However, she also makes sure to do sports.

The actress (“Letters to Julia”) has been in the business for 15 years and knows the pressure of having to be slim. Nevertheless, she doesn’t forbid any delicacies – on the contrary!

She prefers to make sure to compensate for her feasts: “If I want to eat something, I’ll do that too – life is short,” said the beautiful in an interview with “People” magazine. “But I train regularly!”

She keeps fit with ballet



For the American woman, an active lifestyle is simply part of it, not just for the sake of the figure. What is the blonde betting on? She was only too happy to reveal that: “I love ballet,” says Amanda. “And hot yoga, but not Bikram. You sweat, you move and that’s totally good for your limbs, joints and muscles.”









However, if you have the image of Amanda sweating every day in your head, you can forget it again right away: the pretty actress does not chastise herself with sports. “I travel a lot and train two or three times a week,” she said, relaxed.

Amanda Seyfried regularly presents her top figure – whether with a lot or little sport – in her films. On June 25, 2015, for example, “Ted 2” will start in the cinema.

The girlfriend of actor Justin Long (36, “Jeepers Creepers”) recently took a trip into the music world and starred in a clip of Canadian singer Jesse Marchant. In it, Amanda Seyfried wanders through an empty apartment without make-up – but of course with a perfect silhouette – while the song “Words Underlined” can be heard.

CoverMedia