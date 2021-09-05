Amanda Seyfried – Fan Lexicon

Main page »Film + TV» Actresses »Amanda Seyfried» Biography / Profile

Amanda Seyfried biography

The American actress Amanda Michelle Seyfried was born on December 3rd, 1985 in Allentown (Pennsylvania, USA). She has an older sister.

In her childhood, Seyfried first started a career as a child model. From 1995 she stood in front of the camera and appeared in various catalogs and magazines until she was 17. During this time Amanda also took voice training lessons and attended a theater school after graduating from school.

In the theater she was on stage for the first time. From there it went to television. Amanda Seyfried was given a small supporting role in the American long-term soap “As the World Turns” (German title “Young and Passionate – How Life Played”) in 2000, which has been running since 1956 and continues to do so successfully to this day.

With the comedy “Girls Club – Be careful!” She also made her screen debut in 2004 (alongside Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams) and became known to a wider audience. In addition to various television productions, Amanda Seyfried was in the following years in films such as “Alpha Dog- Deadly Friendship” (2006 with Emile Hirsch, Justin Timberlake and Bruce Willis, among others), “Mamma Mia!” (2008 alongside Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Dominic Cooper) or “Jennifer’s Body Boys According to Their Taste” (2009 with Megan Fox).

In 2010 she appeared in the cinema alongside Channing Tatum in the drama “The Shine of Silence”. In addition, the romance “Letters to Juliet” was released, which is mainly set in Verona, Italy. Since 2006 Amanda Seyfried has played the role of Sarah Henrickson in the television series “Big Love” (with Ginnifer Goodwin, among others).









Seyfried gets her German dubbing voice from the dubbing actors Magdalena Turba (in “Girls Club- Caution Bissig!”, “Mamma Mia!” And “Jennifer’s Body”) and Julia Stoepel (in the TV series “Big Love”).

In her private life, the actress has been in a relationship with her colleague Dominic Cooper since 2008.

Filmography

2011: A Woman of No Importance

2010: The light of the silent; Letters to Juliet

2009: Chloe; Jennifer’s Body – guys to their liking; Boogie Woogie

2008: Official Selection; Mamma Mia !; Solstice

2006: Big Love (TV series until 2010); Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves; Alpha Dog – Deadly Friendship

2005: American Gun; Nine lives

2004: Girls Club – be careful!

2000: As the World Turns (TV series until 2001)

Top news about Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried has become a mom again

Los Angeles – New motherhood for Amanda Seyfried: The actress recently gave birth to her second child …



Amanda Seyfried & the Donkey Kiss

London – Amanda Seyfried made the hearts of her fans beat faster with a photo on “Instagram”. The photo …



Amanda Seyfried & her jealous husband

London – Amanda Seyfried’s husband, Thomas Sadoski, isn’t particularly thrilled that his sweetheart …



All messages “

Amanda Seyfried fan pages, links and websites