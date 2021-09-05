14 corona cases! Tom Cruise film becomes Mission Impossible – BZ Berlin

THIS mission really seems impossible … For the third time, the shooting of the action flick “Mission: Impossible 7” has been stopped. This time because of several corona cases. 14 people are said to have tested positive for the virus. Now leading actor Tom Cruise (60) also has to be quarantined.









“Due to positive coronavirus test results, we temporarily stopped the production of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ until June 14,” said a statement from the production company on Thursday. “We adhere to all security protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Among those who tested positive: four dancers with whom Tom Cruise previously filmed a nightclub scene. It is unclear whether he infected himself, but he still has to go into isolation.

The renewed 14-day compulsory break has consequences. An insider told the Daily Mail how bad the mood was during the filming: “Tom is very angry about what happened, especially given the lecture he gave his employees last year.”

At the end of 2020, a recording of an argument emerged in which Tom Cruise had caught two employees who had not kept the safety distance of two meters. He threatened to have them fired.

The seventh part of the “Mission: Impossible” agent saga is supposed to start in the cinemas in May 2022.