Saturday, September 4, 2021
Will Smith and Alicia Keys make original YouTube series

By Sonia Gupta
New insights into the life of the stars! The video platform YouTube has been one of the most popular sites for moving material for many years. The company took advantage of this in 2018 and introduced a premium membership. For some time now, the Google subsidiary has also been producing exclusive series and films. Now the company has announced that it will shoot YouTube originals with Will Smith (52) and Alicia Keys (40), among others.

In the fitness series with Want called “Best Shape of My Life”, the Hollywood star wants to improve every aspect of his health. He is supported by guests such as professional athletes, scientists, experts and some well-known YouTube faces. While “Best Shape of My Life” is not due to start until next year, the four-part documentary “Noted” by Alicia Keys will celebrate its premiere this summer. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of her successful album “Songs In A Minor”, the singer looks back on her career. The episodes show excerpts from performances as well as glimpses behind the scenes of the production of their eighth studio album.

Want and Alicia However, they are not the first stars to look forward to a video platform production. In the past the documentaries “Dancing with the Devil” by Demi Lovato (28), “Dangerous Woman Diaries” by Ariana Grande (27) and “LeFloid Vs The World” by YouTuber LeFloid (33) were shown there.




Will Smith, actor
Alicia Keys in February 2019
Demi Lovato at the premiere of her documentary “Dancing with the Devil” in 2021


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
