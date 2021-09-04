What’s next for the X-Men?

The X-Men saga went into another round in 2019. We tell you whether “Dark Phoenix 2” is planned and how the franchise will continue.

In “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” the young Jean Gray (Sophie Turner) tries to understand and control her new powers after an interstellar accident. As in previous films, this time again there are Professor Xavier (James McAvoy), Magneto (Michael Fassbender), Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Quicksilver (Evan Peters) and other popular characters. Still, the film was a flop at the box office and critics. But the story doesn’t leave much room for a further sequel either. Is “Dark Phoenix 2” still planned?

Discovered in our Video exciting Easter eggs from Marvel films:

“Dark Phoenix 2”: An end and a new beginning

+++ Attention: Spoiler for “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”! +++

Since both Mystique and Jean Gray die in “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”, the other films in the franchise are obsolete, as a new timeline begins at the end of the film in which the two do not exist. Completely different stories could be built on this – or not. Because the film was planned from the start as the end of the X-Men main films. With the new edition “New Mutants” a breath of fresh air should blow in the franchise and a horror spin-off of the X-Men should take place. The film from 2020 was not successful, however, and so the originally planned trilogy only became a single film.









“Dark Phoenix 2”: The future of the mutants

In the “Deadpool” films it was already indicated that some mutants as well as Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) should be integrated into the MCU itself. This was also confirmed by Marvel boss Kevin Feige. In “Deadpool 2” Deadpool even founds his own X-Force and thus targets the X-Men. So there may well be some X-Men fighting alongside the Avengers soon. Due to some time differences we have to be content with new mutants, as Erik and Charles would be too old for exciting fights in the Avengers timeline. Here, at most, a journey back in time would be conceivable in order to integrate well-known X-Men at the right age. It’s unlikely to hear anything new from the mutants before 2023, however, as the MCU films are phased and planned well in advance. You can read about how things continue in the MCU in our article.

Do you recognize these superhero films from just one picture? Figure it out:

Superhero Quiz: Can you tell a superhero movie from a picture?

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook.