Vin Diesel wants to exceed all expectations with “Fast & Furious 9” · KINO.de

For 20 years, Vin Diesel has been making the asphalt glow as Dom Toretto. Before the start of “Fast & Furious 9”, we take a look back together with the stars.

The fans of the action blockbuster had to be patient for a long time. Now it won’t be long, because on On July 15, 2021 “Fast & Furious 9” finally starts in cinemas. The stars of the first hour Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and – finally back – Jordana Brewster will be there of course.

It’s hard to believe, but there are already 20 years between the first film in the action film series “The Fast & The Furious” and the most recent entry “Fast & Furious 9”. Reason enough to review the highlights of the past and return to the origins of the “Fast” series.

In the exclusive Featurette “The Originals”, the “Fast” family looks back on the beginnings of the adrenaline-charged franchise:

“Fast & Furious 9”: Michelle Rodriguez promises “Game Changer”

From illegal street races to cinemas with daring stunts around the globe – and maybe even beyond. Who would have thought twenty years ago that the fast-paced action film “The Fast and the Furious” would grow into a franchise that surpasses itself with every new part and always makes the box office ring? Part 9 also wants to surpass its predecessors and the stars of the series make extremely promising hints!

In addition to the fast cars on glowing asphalt, family cohesion plays a central role. It all started when Dominic Toretto wanted to protect his sister Mia from an outsider. This laid the foundation for a deep friendship with Brian O’Connor (Paul Walker) and brought Dom to an important insight. Ironically, the man to whom the family is so important and who would do anything for them is caught up with in the new film by his past …

We will find out how the family saga in “Fast & Furious 9” will continue on July 15, 2021. Then viewers will get to know John Cena as Dominic and Mia’s brother Jakob, about whom we have not yet disclosed. The key figure in this family constellation, the father of the Torettos, is finally introduced in more detail.

20 years of auto action cinema. In the quiz you can prove your knowledge of the film series:

