Saturday, September 4, 2021
Vin Diesel thought of Paul Walker during the premiere

By Sonia Gupta
Even before the event began on June 18 in Los Angeles, Diesel reported to Instagram and published an old picture of the two, in which a heart and the words “Always” can be seen. The action star said: “On the way to the premiere … you will be there in spirit.” Walker died in 2013 after a car accident.

Paul Walker’s daughter in the next part?

But not only did many of the stars who can be seen in the film gather for the premiere in Los Angeles – including Diesel, Charlize Theron (45) and Tyrese Gibson (42). Walker’s daughter Meadow (22) was also there to honor the memory of her father.




In an interview with “E! News”, Diesel previously explained how deeply he is connected to Walker: “We started this franchise together.” At that time the two had also started a “brotherhood”. “Our brotherhood will survive the franchise,” said Diesel, visibly touched. He also said that Walker’s daughter might be part of the series. Although he didn’t give any details, he said: “I wouldn’t rule anything out.” “Fast & Furious 9” is due to start in German cinemas on July 15th.

spot on news


