Vin Diesel reveals: A spectacular return awaits us in “Fast & Furious 10”

ENTERTAINMENT May 07, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. "Fast & Furious 9" is not in theaters when there are first rumors about part 10 of the fast-paced action film series. Netzwelt reveals what return Vin Diesel is now announcing.

“Fast & Furious 9” heralds the grand finale of the series for the 20th anniversary (Source: 2021 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.)

The film series “Fast and Furious” is nearing its end and parts 9 to 11 are supposed to represent the grand finale together.

For the rapid conclusion, the star of the second part “2 Fast 2 Furious”, Eva Mendes, could step into one of the hot ovens again.

“Fast & Furious 9” has not even started in the cinema yet, the first rumors are already loud about the following parts. Vin Diesel announced in February that the finale of the long-running film series would be big.

The multi-act finale is nothing unusual in the film world, and so will "Fast & Furious" with parts 9 to 11 also come to an end. As if that weren't enough, there could be a reunion with actress Eva Mendes.









Diesel was recently asked in an interview if Eva Mendes would be back in the role of Monica Fuentes. Mendes played one of the main roles in the second part “2 Fast 2 Furious” and had a brief cameo on “Fast Five”. The brief return of the role could mean something more.

We’ll have to wait for part 10. The fact is, you know what the studio is saying, “We can’t give enough space to all the unsettled things in just one film.” So you have to imagine what may come next. Vin Diesel

So we have to wait and see what the grand finale of the film series in three parts will bring and, above all, who will still play an important role. But judging by Diesel’s statement, the chances are really not bad of seeing Eva Mendes again as Monica Fuentes.

Not only the latest part is visually stunning, the other parts of the film series also offer fast-paced thrills. But with so many films you can quickly get lost. Netzwelt helps you to keep track of the chaos of numbers.

