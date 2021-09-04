TV tip: Hugh Jackman is “The greatest Showman”

Sure, in real life PT Barnum was far more problematic than he is portrayed in this film. But the fact that historical musicals are reluctant to show all the dark sides of a person is really nothing new. It is therefore easiest to simply regard “The greatest Showman” as pure fiction, which is not difficult. After all, this is the rare musical that is not based on a template. And then with Hugh Jackman in the lead role, who since his breakthrough role as Wolverine has been singing and dancing far too seldom.









The film stages Barnum as the inventor of modern show business. After Barnum suddenly loses his job, he comes up with the idea of ​​starting a circus. The focus is not only on acrobatic artists, but above all “freaks” who are normally excluded from society. But it takes time for this new idea to really catch on. And the competition never sleeps …

Not only Jackman, but also Zendaya, Michelle Williams and Zac Efron can be seen in “The greatest Showman” in historical costumes. The music stands out in particular: It comes from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who won an Oscar for their soundtrack to “La La Land”.

“The greatest Showman” runs at 8.15 p.m. on Sat.1.