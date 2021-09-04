“True Detective”: Alexandra Daddario gets marriage proposals from fans after nude scenes! – News

HBO’s new series seems to be a complete success. The audience is enthusiastic about “True Detective.” But not only the sophisticated plot and the multi-layered characters are responsible for the success of the production with Matthew McConaughey as Detective Rust Cohle, actress Alexandra Daddario also plays her part.









Alexandra Daddario plays the mysterious and dark Lisa Trangetti in the series “True Detective”. Detective Hart’s young lover will appear regularly on the series from now on, which is good news, especially for the male audience. In the second episode of the series, the young actress is totally naked. Alexandra leaves little to the imagination, she can be seen completely naked in the scene with Woody Harrelson.

Alexandra Daddario: Adult Role in “True Detective”

One thing is clear, with her role in “True Detective”, Alexandra Daddario has dared to do something new. Until now she was actually known for her work on the “Percy Jackson” series and the horror shocker “Texas Chainsaw 3D”. Her role on the new HBO series is definitely different from the experiences she has had on the set so far. It seems like Daddario wants to evolve and show her audience that she can definitely shine in more serious productions too. The role of Lisa Trangetti is certainly not easy to play, but it seems like it was made for the young actress. Her naked appearance has definitely convinced the fan base. Male viewers in particular are enthusiastic and some even make ironic marriage proposals on Twitter.

One of the trailers for “True Detective”: