Travis Barker definitely wants to marry Kourtney Kardashian

04.09.2021 9:06 pm

Travis Barker writes on Instagram that he wants to spend more than the rest of his life with her.

Who would have thought! The broadcast “Keeping Up With The Kardashians“ ends after 20 seasons this year. And of all people, Kourtney Kardashian (42), the most famous of the Kardashian-Jenner women to date, suddenly became a gossip star.

Through her relationship with the musician Travis Barker (45), she fills the international headlines. The two of them are so in love it is almost unbearable. He pointed to a new post “Blink 182“-Drummer is now even more than clear that the wedding bells will ring soon.

Love tour through Europe

The first-person actress and the rocker are currently jetting through the metropolises of Europe together. They visited romantic Venice to take part in the exclusive haute couture fashion show from the luxury label Dolce & Gabbana, where model offspring Leni Klum (17) also strutted down the catwalk.

Then we went to the city of love, to wonderful Paris. Of course, the new dream couple insisted on making out under the Eiffel Tower.

Caption as a request?

Travis Barker wrote in the caption about the photos under the Eiffel Tower: “Forever isn’t long enough“. How sweet, even the rest of his life with his new flame is not enough for him.









With words like that, how can you not assume that 45-year-old Kourtney Kardashian will soon be asking the question of all questions? It would be early because the lovebirds have only been dating since the beginning of 2021. But honestly, why wait a long time at that age? Better to pop the corks!

Ex-boyfriend is seething with rage

The whole world is enjoying the sweet and dirty love postings from Kourtney and her new lover, only one is furious: her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick (38).

He blasphemed on Instagram in a message Younes Bendjima (28), another ex of the first-person actress: “Hey, is this chick still okay! ??? Brother what is that In the middle of Italy. ”

With the chick is meant the mother of his children. Very respectful! Younes Bendjima made Scott’s news public, including his really cool reply to the family man: “I don’t care as long as she’s happy. Besides, I’m not your ‘bro’. ”Ouch, that sat.

Scott does not allow Kourtney her luck

Scott’s reaction is really childish and pathetic for two reasons: First, he’s got the mother of his children Cheated for years, drove her almost into depression with his alcohol addiction and pushed her to break up, and secondly, he always has friends at least 15 years younger at the start – also at the moment. The almost 40-year-old is with the 19-year-old model Amelia Gray.

The fact that he publishes the couple photos with his significantly younger girlfriend doesn’t seem to bother the star from “Keeping up with the Kardashians” at all. Greetings from double standards.

We’re excited for Kourtney Kardashian and hope to hear the wedding bells ringing very soon.