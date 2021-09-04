Through the years with Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio (46) has already made many women’s hearts beat faster in his career, which has been active for over 20 years. Especially as “Jack” in “Titanic” he broke millions of hearts around the world – and established himself as a Hollywood actor.

The beginnings of today’s film star Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio was in front of the camera for advertising spots at the age of 14. With the series “Eine Wahnsinnsfamilie” and “Our loud home”, Leonardo DiCaprio finally celebrated his breakthrough on TV in the early 1990s.

Leonardo DiCaprio started his career at a very young age (© imago images / Everett Collection)

He gained further notoriety through a role in the film “Critters 3 – Die Kuschelkillers Are Coming”. Leonardo DiCaprio pursued his career single-mindedly and had a few appearances in films and series, before he earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for “Gilbert Grape – Somewhere in Iowa” in 1994.









After he became a crush in “William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet”, he made everyone’s hearts beat faster in the classic film “Titanic”. Leonardo DiCaprio became a teen idol and a celebrated superstar.

