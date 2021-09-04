Saturday, September 4, 2021
News

Through the years with Leonardo DiCaprio

By Sonia Gupta
Leonardo DiCaprio (46) has already made many women’s hearts beat faster in his career, which has been active for over 20 years. Especially as “Jack” in “Titanic” he broke millions of hearts around the world – and established himself as a Hollywood actor.

The beginnings of today’s film star Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio was in front of the camera for advertising spots at the age of 14. With the series “Eine Wahnsinnsfamilie” and “Our loud home”, Leonardo DiCaprio finally celebrated his breakthrough on TV in the early 1990s.

Leonardo DiCaprio started his career at a very young age

He gained further notoriety through a role in the film “Critters 3 – Die Kuschelkillers Are Coming”. Leonardo DiCaprio pursued his career single-mindedly and had a few appearances in films and series, before he earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for “Gilbert Grape – Somewhere in Iowa” in 1994.




After he became a crush in “William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet”, he made everyone’s hearts beat faster in the classic film “Titanic”. Leonardo DiCaprio became a teen idol and a celebrated superstar.

How it went for the actor after the huge success of “Titanic” in Hollywood but also privately, you can find out in the video above.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bündchen

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio have been united since "Titanic" a close friendship

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bündchen


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
