This is how the guest appearance in the series came about

From 1994 to 2004, the lives of Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe were part of the lives of countless TV viewers. Because the cult series “Friends” delighted the fans, episode after episode. No wonder that various prominent guests have paid their New York friends a visit to Café Central Perk over the years. From Reese Witherspoon to Brad Pitt to Danny DeVito – the list of Hollywood guest appearances on “Friends” is long. And a very special actress was also honored to be part of the sitcom in 1996: Julia Roberts.

As the “Hollywood Reporter” reports, a “Friends” actor had made a very special contribution to Julia Roberts being seen in an episode of the cult series: Matthew Perry. Because the Chandler actor is said to have succeeded in persuading the Hollywood star to make a guest appearance. According to the report, he should have asked Roberts, whereupon he should have received the answer “Write an essay on quantum physics for me and I’ll do it”.









“Friends” reunion planned for this year

Perry reportedly didn’t hesitate, wrote an essay and faxed it to Roberts. In fact, it developed into a teasing back-and-forth faxing between the two, and Perry not only succeeded in persuading Julia Roberts to come up with a guest role in “Friends” with this charming act, but he also met with the actress Dates.

The cult series “Friends” tells the story of the lives of six New York friends. More than 16 years after the last episode, a long-awaited reunion special is planned for this year. Filming was delayed last year due to the corona pandemic.