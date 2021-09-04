These films are running today: “The Hunt for the Green Diamond” with Michael Douglas

Today, Saturday, you can look forward to top-class cast members on TV: Watch films with, among others, Constance Wu, Sean Connery and Richard Gere. Look forward to an adventure comedy, a romantic comedy, a SciFi action film and other feature film highlights.

For today’s Saturday we have selected eight beautiful films for you that are in the Free TV to see: From 8:15 p.m., an adventure comedy, a romantic comedy and a sci-fi action film will be on the program. And if you are primarily looking for films with a star cast: Today you can experience greats like José Chavez, Rick Zumwalt, Matthew Maher, Johnny Whitworth and Michael Girardin. These are the feature film tips of the day.

Enjoy your films in HD – with Sky

Romantic adventure comedy: “On the hunt for the green diamond” with Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner (8:15 pm on MDR)

The bestselling author Joan Wilder receives an envelope from her neighbor. Inside is a treasure map. Shortly thereafter, she is called by her sister Elaine from Colombia, who was kidnapped. The kidnappers demand the return of the treasure map that Joan received. Joan immediately sets off for South America and meets the adventurer Jack Colton there.

This adventure comedy by Robert Zemeckis with Michael Douglas as Jack T. Colton, Kathleen Turner as Joan Wilder, Danny DeVito as Ralph, Holland Taylor as Gloria, Alfonso Arau as Juan and Zack Norman as Ira promises 100 minutes of delicious humor, rousing action, heartwarming Romance and exciting tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ humor: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐

Exciting romantic comedy: “Crazy Rich” with Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh (8:15 pm on Pro7)

Rachel Wu, an American economics professor with Chinese roots, travels to Singapore, the home of her friend Nick, to attend the wedding of Nick’s best friend. There Rachel learns that Nick comes from an extremely wealthy family and is one of the most sought-after bachelors in Asia. Every woman in upper society is jealous of Rachel and wants to destroy her relationship with Nick.

This romantic comedy by Jon M. Chu with Constance Wu as Rachel Chu, Michelle Yeoh as Eleanor Young, Henry Golding as Nick Young, Gemma Chan as Astrid Leong, Ken Jeong as Goh Wye Mun and Lisa Lu as Shang Su Yi promises to be delicious for 145 minutes Humor, heartwarming romance and exciting tension.

tension: ⭐ humor: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

Romantic SciFi action film: “I, Robot” with Will Smith and Bridget Moynahan (10:20 pm on Sat.1)

In the Chicago of the future, where human-like robots do all everyday work, the chief developer of these helping machines, Doctor Alfred Lanning, dies. The responsible police detective does not believe in suicide, but suspects that the robots are striving for more control and could be dangerous to humans. He can convince others of this theory too late.

This sci-fi action film from Alex Proyas stars Will Smith as Del Spooner, Bridget Moynahan as Susan Calvin, Bruce Greenwood as Lawrence Robertson, Chi McBride as Lieutenant John Bergin, Alan Tudyk as Sonny and James Cromwell as Dr. Alfred Lanning promises delicious humor, thrilling action, heartwarming romance and gripping tension for 130 minutes.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ humor: ⭐ romance: ⭐

Erotic thriller: “Presidio” with Sean Connery and Mark Harmon (10:25 pm on ZDFneo)

Army Colonel Alan Caldwell, commander of the Presidio Army Base, and officer Jay Austin work together to solve the murder of a female MP. Austin used to serve under Caldwell, and the two different men have never gotten along well. The already strained relationship worsens when Austin starts an affair with Caldwell’s beautiful daughter Donna. The “Presidio” in San Francisco, founded by the Spanish in 1776, was the oldest military base in the USA until 1994.









This Peter Hyams crime thriller starring Sean Connery as Lt. Col. Alan Caldwell, Mark Harmon as Jay Austin, Meg Ryan as Donna Caldwell, Jack Warden as Sgt.Maj. Ross Maclure, Mark Blum as Arthur Peale and Dana Gladstone as Col. Paul Lawrence promises 90 minutes of rousing action, terrifying suspense and erotic scenes.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ eroticism: ⭐

Exciting SciFi action film: “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay (2)” with Jennifer Lawrence and Donald Sutherland (10:40 pm on Pro7)

After Katniss has recovered from Peeta’s attack, she tries everything to persuade President Coin to send her to the Capitol, where she wants to take personal revenge on President Snow. President Coin sends Katniss to District 2, where she should give hope to the rebels. Katniss doesn’t give up, however, and forges a new plan to get to the Capitol on her own.

This sci-fi action film by Francis Lawrence, starring Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, Donald Sutherland as President Snow, Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark, Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthorne, Woody Harrelson as Haymitch Abernathy and Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket, promises 160 minutes of rousing action, loving romance and nerve-wracking tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

Demanding thriller: “A Most Violent Year” with Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain (23:00 on 3sat)

New York, 1981: Abel Morales tries in vain to build his heating oil trade without illegal tricks and violence.

This thriller by JC Chandor with Oscar Isaac as Abel Morales, Jessica Chastain as Anna Morales, David Oyelowo as Lawrence, Albert Brooks as Andrew Walsh, Elyes Gabel as Julian and Alessandro Nivola as Peter Forente promises 120 minutes of rousing action, heartwarming romance, sophisticated Plot and overwhelming tension.

claim: ⭐ Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

Demanding thriller: “Internal Affairs” with Richard Gere and Andy García (11:55 pm on ZDFneo)

Young Sergeant Raymond Avila has been inducted into the Internal Affairs Division of the Los Angeles Police Department. The officials in this department investigate corruption and crimes within their own ranks. Avila’s first case brings him together with the charming but arrogant cop Dennis Peck, who – for a police officer – lives on quite high ground and is ready for anything.

This thriller by Mike Figgis with Richard Gere as Dennis Peck, Andy García as Raymond Avilla, Nancy Travis as Kathleen Avilla, Laurie Metcalf as Amy Wallace, Richard Bradford as Grieb and William Baldwin as Van Stretch promises 105 minutes of rousing action, demanding storyline and terrifying tension.

claim: ⭐ Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐

Justice thriller: “The Rainmaker” with Matt Damon and Danny DeVito (00:55 on ARD)

The idealistic Rudy Baylor (Matt Damon) is aiming for the glamorous career of a star lawyer. His first challenge leads him into the thick of an insurance scandal.

Justice thriller from Francis Ford Coppola with Matt Damon as Rudy Baylor, Danny DeVito as Deck Shifflet, Danny Glover as Judge Tyrone Kipler, Claire Danes as Kelly Riker, Jon Voight as Leo F. Drummond and Mary Kay Place as Dot Black promises to be delicious for 125 minutes Humor, heartwarming romance, demanding action and nerve-wracking tension.

claim: ⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ humor: ⭐ romance: ⭐

If you are looking for other exciting films, series or current sports broadcasts in the TV program, you will find it in our section TV updates numerous TV recommendations.

TV program data from the FUNKE media group was used to create this article.

Follow News.de already at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, exciting information about your favorite celebrities and a direct line to the editors.

roj / news.de