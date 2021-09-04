These 6 US stars have German roots!

When we think of some US celebrities, the first thing we think is that they grew up somewhere in a wealthy part of a big city. But this is not always the case and it is just a misconception. There are even some stars who are not from the USA at all, but who grew up in Germany or at least have German roots.

Whenever you see Hollywood films, you think of real Americans. But that is deceptive. You don’t have to be an American to be successful in Hollywood. A few stars have proven that. We at KUKKSI show you the six best examples of this.

These Hollywood stars grew up in Germany

Bruce Willis

Would you ever have thought that he spent part of his life in Germany? He was born in Idar-Oberstein in the Birkenfeld district in Rhineland-Palatinate and grew up there for two years.

Sarah Chalke

You probably know the actress from “Scrubs”. She emigrated with her family and moved to Canada. Sarah Chalke was born in the Rostock district of Peez. She still has relatives here in Germany.









Leonardo DiCaprio

Did you know that Leonardo DiCaprio’s middle name is Wilhelm? There is a very specific reason for this. Because his mother is German. In the post-war period, the family moved from Oer-Erkenschwick in Westphalia to the USA.

Kirsten Dunst

The actress also grew up in Germany. Her father is German and her mother is Swedish. Even as a child, she often visited her grandpa in Hamburg-Volksdorf.

Sandra Bullock

Have you ever heard her speak German? Perhaps you have already noticed a dialect there. Her mother is the German opera singer Helga Meyer, who performed in the Nuremberg State Theater until Sandra was twelve.

Peter Dinklage

The actor has had a lot of big roles. But through "Game of Thrones" he became world famous. He too grew up in Germany.