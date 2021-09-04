The new role is alter ego

The actress has been on the new series ‘Mare of Easttown’ for a few days, in which she plays the policewoman Mare Sheehan, who has to cope with her son’s suicide. But this role is now like an alter ego for the 45-year-old. In the end she was hardly able to give up the role, Winslet said in an interview with ‘teleschau’: “I only partially stopped playing Mare Sheehan. I want to keep a part of her because she is simply great. You could almost say that Mare has become my alter ego. It was really intense to slip into that role. ” Her children are also very enthusiastic about her new series: “I was not only the leading actress, but also a producer on the series. So I was allowed to see several versions. Mia and Joe, my 17-year-old and my 20-year-old, were totally Excited when I played them some of the episodes. I had forbidden them to read the script beforehand – so they had no idea about the story. But they were absolutely hooked and didn’t want to stop watching the episodes . That was a great feeling. “







