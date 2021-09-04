“Storm of Love” star Lorenzo Patané: Awesome type change!

Actor Lorenzo Patané has been one of the fan favorites for “Storm of Love” since the first season. The 44-year-old was able to quickly attract the audience to his side with his charm. He recently surprised those who follow him on Instagram with a vacation picture.

Patané has Italian roots – so it is understandable that the actor was drawn to Rome during the holiday season. What is unusual, however, is its look. From “Sturm der Liebe” we know “Robert” always clean-shaven. But even a full beard looks great on him, as he proved with these snapshots:

His followers can only agree: “Ciao Lorenz! ? You look great! The beard looks very good on you !!! “and” With that beard you look like George Clooney’s brother? It looks so good on you !! “are two of the flattering comments. A user asks the most important question: “Will the beard stay on?”

Even if the co-commentators don’t assume (“think the @ard has something against it”) – it would be a nice change at the Fürstenhof.