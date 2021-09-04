Saturday, September 4, 2021
HomeNews"Storm of Love" star Lorenzo Patané: Awesome type change!
News

“Storm of Love” star Lorenzo Patané: Awesome type change!

By Sonia Gupta
0
54




With “Sturm der Liebe” Lorenzo Patané has already made women’s hearts beat faster several times. That will probably happen more often now, because the fans like his new look even better than before!

Actor Lorenzo Patané has been one of the fan favorites for “Storm of Love” since the first season. The 44-year-old was able to quickly attract the audience to his side with his charm. He recently surprised those who follow him on Instagram with a vacation picture.

Storm of love Florian Series

Storm of love: final death sentence for Florian ?!

Especially for Maja, the past few days should be a … Read more “

Patané has Italian roots – so it is understandable that the actor was drawn to Rome during the holiday season. What is unusual, however, is its look. From “Sturm der Liebe” we know “Robert” always clean-shaven. But even a full beard looks great on him, as he proved with these snapshots:

Agree & read on




Our editorial team has an external to tell this story Content from Instagram
selected and added at this point in the article. Before we display this content, we need your consent. You can revoke your consent at any time, e.g. through the data protection manager. The legality of the processing carried out up to the renewed revocation remains unaffected.

His followers can only agree: “Ciao Lorenz! ? You look great! The beard looks very good on you !!! “and” With that beard you look like George Clooney’s brother? It looks so good on you !! “are two of the flattering comments. A user asks the most important question: “Will the beard stay on?”

TV program program changes today TV

Program changes tonight: ARD, RTL & Co. | September 03

The TV programs of the stations are also being changed today … Read more “

Even if the co-commentators don’t assume (“think the @ard has something against it”) – it would be a nice change at the Fürstenhof.



Previous articleWhat’s next for the X-Men?
Next articleEthereum: Turbo ignited successfully – THE SHAREHOLDER
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv