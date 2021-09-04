Star is a real gentleman: Eva Green would defend Johnny Depp at any time – entertainment

Johnny Depp and Eva Green in “Dark Shadows” Photo: imago images / Everett Collection





In the War of the Roses between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, both sides raised serious allegations against each other. Depp’s colleague Eva Green would “defend the actor at any time”.

In the past few months and years, Johnny Depp (58) and his ex-wife Amber Heard (35) have raised some serious allegations against each other. The two actors, who were married between 2015 and 2017, are fighting a bitter war of the roses and, after the separation, accused each other of domestic violence, among other things. In a conversation with the “Spiegel”, the French actress Eva Green (40) now explains that she would always defend her colleague.









Johnny Depp is “one of the nicest actors I’ve ever worked with,” says Green. The two stood together in front of the camera for “Dark Shadows” by Tim Burton (62). In addition, the star actor is “a real gentleman whom I would defend at any time,” explains Green. It seems to her “like a nightmare that he may not be able to work or can hardly work”, which she also finds “extremely disturbing and unfair”. In 2020 Depp had to relinquish his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the third part of the “Fantastic Beasts” series.

And how does she feel about Bernardo Bertolucci?

Serious allegations have also been made in the past against the Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci (1941-2018). Green was best known for her role in Bertolucci’s 2003 film “The Dreamers”. The director was “a wonderful person,” says the actress. Bertolucci had “helped her a lot” and was even “almost like a father figure” to her: “If he were still alive, I would shoot with him again immediately.”

Green also sees a “positive development” when it comes to the role of women and equal opportunities in the film industry. In their opinion, however, it will “take a while” until women and men are “really equal”.





