So it goes with the Marvel heroes in the cinema

A snap of the fingers of the insane titan Thanos sealed the end for half of all living beings in the universe – and cleared the way for one of the most successful films of all time: “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) grossed around 2.8 billion dollars at the box office crowned a unique series that began in 2008 with “Iron Man” and has so far comprised 24 superhero films. Quite a few of them broke the billion mark. “Black Widow” heralded phase four in the “Marvel Cinematic Universe” (MCU) at the beginning of July, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (in theaters since Thursday) is currently continuing. But what’s next? Our overview creates clarity.

Eternals (November 3rd)

Angelina Jolie, Selma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and many other stars go under the superheroes – or super villains. The film “Eternals” planned for November 3rd by the Beijing-born director Chloé Zhao (she won two Academy Awards in April for “Nomadland”) tells a story over a period of several thousand years. The Eternals and their adversaries are almost godlike sages.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 16)

In “Far From Home”, the last “Spider-Man” film, the identity of the spider man was revealed – since then the whole world has known that Peter Parker is under the superhero mask. In the sequel “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (release: December 16), Peter (Tom Holland) struggles with his involuntary fame. And he seeks prominent help to turn back the wheel of time and to accomplish his heroic deeds again in the shadow of anonymity: Doctor Strange is supposed to undo everything – but causes a catastrophe.

Morbius (January 27, 2022)

Speaking of “Spider-Man”: Marvel fans already know the character of Morbius from the “Spider-Man” comics. Now the opponent of the spider man gets his own film – even if it only has to do with the MCU to a limited extent. In “Morbius” (January 27, 2022), Jared Leto slips into the role of the antihero who develops into a kind of vampire after something went very wrong while searching for a cure for his rare blood disease.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 24, 2022)

It was Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) who recognized the only possible way to defeat the insane titan Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. The master of time and the many realities is set to return to the big screen in March 2022. Little is known about the story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, Wanda Maximoff (“Wandavision”, Elizabeth Olsen) is given a leading role in the “Multiverse of Madness”.

Thor: Love and Thunder (May 5, 2022)

In “Thor: Love and Thunder” (May 2022), the god of thunder (Chris Hemsworth), who was a bit out of shape in “Endgame”, passes the baton or hammer, ax and responsibility on – to Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi will direct again. Christian Bale, in turn, takes on the role of the comic book villain Gorr, the god-butcher.









The Marvels (November 10, 2022)

“Captain Marvel”, the first superhero film with a female hero, grossed over a billion dollars worldwide – and will see its sequel in November 2022. Little is known about the story of “The Marvels” – except that the heroine (Brie Larson) will probably meet a young talent: Kamala Khan alias Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). Nia DaCosta (“Candyman”) takes a seat on the director’s chair.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 7, 2022)

With the Marvel film “Black Panther”, director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler created a worldwide success: The comic book adaptation was nominated seven times for an Oscar in 2019 and won three of the awards. A cinema sequel called “Wakanda Forever” is also planned for 2022, as is a TV series about the African wonderland Wakanda – albeit without the leading actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 16, 2023)

Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) should move out again in 2023 – to “Quantumania”, that hidden realm in subatomic space, where they face the cosmic comic villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) receive. It is quite possible that Cassie Lang (Emma Furhmann) will follow in the footsteps of her father Scott Lang and become the superhero Stature.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 4, 2023)

After some hiccups around director and screenwriter James Gunn, the shooting of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is expected to begin in November. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas in May 2023. The film is set after the events of “Thor: Love and Thunder” and a “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” planned for December 2022.

Blade (2023)

Half vampire, half human: Wesley Snipes has slipped into the leather coat of the Marvel vampire hunter Blade several times since the late 1990s. In 2023 the Daywalker will return to the cinema universe of the comic forge – played by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”).

Deadpool 3 (expected 2023)

Loud, brutal, vulgar: “Deadpool 3” will probably be the only Marvel film that gets an R-Rating. It is still unclear whether Ryan Reynolds will go out alone as an almost indestructible loudmouth or get support from the characters Cable (Josh Brolin) and Domino (Zazie Beetz) introduced in part two – as well as the start date, which should not be before 2023. Filming could begin in late 2022.

Fantastic Four (expected 2023)

Four wins – maybe on the third attempt – finally the hearts of the cinema viewers. The previous films about the “Fantastic Four” had only limited success. After all: Jon Watts, who is also responsible for the current “Spider-Man” films, is directing the restart planned for 2023.

Avengers 5 (2024+)

The Avengers will never look like they did before. Part 5 will be more like a complete new beginning. No wonder, after a few members had to lose their lives in “Endgame” or simply retired.