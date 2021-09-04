Saturday, September 4, 2021
Ryan Gosling: The Hollywood handsome plays a monster – folks

By Vimal Kumar
When his name is mentioned, women all over the world go weak on the knees. And now THAT!

Oscar winner Ryan Gosling (39) has landed his next Hollywood coup. However, this time Gosling is neither the charismatic rebel nor the romantic lover: The US magazine “Variety” has now reported that the heartthrob will play the leading role in the horror film “Wolfman”.


After all, he doesn't have to dance as a werewolf: Ryan Gosling with Emma Stone (31) in the film musical

After all, he doesn't have to dance as a werewolf: Ryan Gosling with Emma Stone (31) in the musical film "La La Land" (2016)

In the reboot of the classic film “Der Wolfsmensch”, which first appeared on the screens in 1941, Gosling plays a news presenter who is infected with a werewolf virus and from then on goes hunting under the full moon.

A bloodthirsty role for the 39-year-old, who otherwise subscribes to smart, good-looking characters. Maybe that’s exactly what excites him about the bloodthirsty new character.

In fact, the previous actors of the “Wolf Man” are not beauties in the classic sense.




Both great beast Lon Chaney Jr. († 63), who was the werewolf First embodied in 1941, as well as Hollywood predator Benicio del Toro (53), who played the title part in the US remake “The Wolfman” in 2010, appear more masculine and animalistic than cute and attractive.

But the film seems to be really close to Gosling’s heart: The “La La Land” star personally provided the plot for the reboot. The script was written by “Orange is the new Black” authors Lauren Schucker Blum, wife of horror specialist and film producer Jason Blum (“Paranormal Activity”, “Insidious”), and Rebecca Angelo.

It has not yet been decided who will direct the horror strife. Also when the shooting of “Wolfman” should start.

It also remains to be seen whether Ryan Gosling can convince as a cruel beast. The idea that the handsome man plays the beast is always exciting.


Sigh: Ryan Gosling in 2012 in the drama

Sigh: Ryan Gosling in 2012 in the drama "The Place Beyond the Pines". During the shooting, he fell in love with his film partner Eva Mendes (46). The couple have two daughters together



Vimal Kumar
