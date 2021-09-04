Saturday, September 4, 2021
Reunion with ex Matt Damon

By Sonia Gupta
Minnie Driver and Matt Damon met for the first time in twenty years.
The two actors dated for a while after they appeared together on ‘Good Will Hunting’ in 1997. Now Minnie revealed on the podcast ‘Keep It!’ That she met Matt a while ago with his wife Luciana and the kids on a beach vacation. The 51-year-old says: “I saw Matt Damon on the beach. I really haven’t spoken a single word to him since we made the film. That was last summer, it was really nice to see him, also the children and his wife. It all felt pretty grown up, that was comforting. I think the youthful recklessness played a role in our relationship, it was great and suitable for gossip papers. It was nice to just have a grown-up conversation about the weather and all that. “

Minnie, who lost her mother Gaynor Churchward in March, also speaks in an interview about the pain of the loss: “Grief is another expression of love. I really understood that after I lost my mother during the pandemic. “

Photo: Bang Showbiz




