Prince Harry and Meghan at Oprah: Hugh Jackman and these stars are behind the couple (video)

Actor Hugh Jackman describes Meghan and Harry as “brave” – ​​and recommends everyone to see the interview.

“So there we were and we saw an unbelievably high-profile woman and her husband speaking so openly, courageously, honestly and with so much dignity about the most difficult time in their lives and their cry for help.”

“And I’m on the board of Gotcha 4 Life, an organization in Sydney that deals with suicide and mental fitness. And last night I thought everyone has to see this because it’s such an incredible example of never having to worry on your own. ‘

“Ask for help, and if you can’t get help where you’re looking, keep looking. Go elsewhere as there is always help. So never worry alone. “

When asked if US President Joe Biden had an opinion on the interview, White House press secretary Jen Psaki also replied:









“Megan Markle is a private person. And Harry at this point too. When someone comes up and talks about their own mental health issues and tells their own personal story, it takes courage, and that is what the president certainly believes. And he’s talked about the importance of investing in many of these areas that they are committed to. But we are not going to make any additional comment here on behalf of the President. “

Psaki goes on to explain that the US has a strong and lasting relationship with the British people and a special partnership with the British government.

Model Chrissy Teigen, who suffered a miscarriage a few months ago like Duchess Meghan, tweeted about the interview:

“That Meghan Markle shit sounds way too familiar to me. These people won’t stop until she miscarries again. Damn it, stop it!”

Actress Gabrielle Union supports Meghan on Instagram with a shared snapshot and the words:

“We stand by you, sister. I hope that we will all continue to rally around women who dare to stand up for themselves and others. We see you, we support you, we hold your back. “