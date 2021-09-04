Saturday, September 4, 2021
HomeNews"Poisoned Truth": Thriller with Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway soon in the...
News

“Poisoned Truth”: Thriller with Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway soon in the cinema and in 2021 on Blu-ray

By Arjun Sethi
0
84




poisoned_truth_01.jpg

Poisoned truth“(USA 2020), the new film from esteemed director Todd Haynes, tells the true story of business lawyer Rob Bilott, who uncovered the environmental scandal of a powerful chemical company in 1998 and received the alternative Nobel Prize for it in 2017. The one with actors such as Mark Ruffalo , Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins and Bill Pullman, the prominent thriller will be released in German cinemas by Tobis Film from October 8, 2020. New dealer information shows that Leonine will be showing the film next year Blu-ray disc launch. The release date is February 12, 2021. “Poisoned Truth” has already been released in the USA, among others, and has English sound in DTS-HD-Master-Audio-5.1-Format as well as three featurettes. No official details have yet been announced for the German release.




poisoned_truth_02.jpg

Contents: Inexplicably, numerous cows in West Virginia are dying. The local farmers blame the chemical company DuPont for the mass extinction and hire the successful lawyer Rob Bilott (M. Ruffalo) – who, however, works for the group himself. Still, Bilott gets to the bottom of the matter and soon finds evidence that DuPont is responsible for an unprecedented environmental scandal. With the help of his wife Sarah (A. Hathaway) and his superior Tom Terp (T. Robbins) Rob Bilott confronts the seemingly overpowering opponent … (sw)

Are you planning to buy Poisoned Truth on Blu-ray?

Vsl. from February 12, 2021 on Blu-ray Disc:


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras


Previous articleRare photo of Rocky’s battle of the century emerged · KINO.de
Next articleTom Cruise net worth 2021 – that’s how rich Tom Cruise really is
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv