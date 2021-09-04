“Poisoned Truth”: Thriller with Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway soon in the cinema and in 2021 on Blu-ray

“Poisoned truth“(USA 2020), the new film from esteemed director Todd Haynes, tells the true story of business lawyer Rob Bilott, who uncovered the environmental scandal of a powerful chemical company in 1998 and received the alternative Nobel Prize for it in 2017. The one with actors such as Mark Ruffalo , Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins and Bill Pullman, the prominent thriller will be released in German cinemas by Tobis Film from October 8, 2020. New dealer information shows that Leonine will be showing the film next year Blu-ray disc launch. The release date is February 12, 2021. “Poisoned Truth” has already been released in the USA, among others, and has English sound in DTS-HD-Master-Audio-5.1-Format as well as three featurettes. No official details have yet been announced for the German release.









Contents: Inexplicably, numerous cows in West Virginia are dying. The local farmers blame the chemical company DuPont for the mass extinction and hire the successful lawyer Rob Bilott (M. Ruffalo) – who, however, works for the group himself. Still, Bilott gets to the bottom of the matter and soon finds evidence that DuPont is responsible for an unprecedented environmental scandal. With the help of his wife Sarah (A. Hathaway) and his superior Tom Terp (T. Robbins) Rob Bilott confronts the seemingly overpowering opponent … (sw)

