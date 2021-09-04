On your own with baby

The 45-year-old actress is the mother of 21-year-old daughter Ava, 17-year-old Deacon and eight-year-old son Tennessee. Now she has revealed in an interview that she did not feel supported when she welcomed her daughter into the world after her first pregnancy. At first she had to deal with everything on her own.

She told the Armchair Expert podcast, “I didn’t have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned very early that it wasn’t going to work. I tried to do it all with Ava for five months, and I just didn’t sleep and got insane.” At least the actress didn’t have to worry financially at the time because she had saved enough money not to have to work. Still, she now knows that it definitely takes more than one person to look after a baby. “I was lucky enough to have saved money and didn’t have to work, but it’s just not a one-person job. In fact, I would say it’s not a two-person job.”