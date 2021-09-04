Nicole Kidman’s children star in the series “The Undoing”

Nicole Kidman (53) is one of the highest paid and most influential people in the world. Numerous awards have honored her talent as an actress, including in “Big Little Lies” and “The Hours”. In the thriller series “The Undoing”, the 53-year-old currently plays the lead role Grace Sachs alongside Hugh Grant (60). Now the Hollywood star’s children seem to want to follow in their mother’s footsteps. Photographers have Nicole photographed on the set with her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

In conversation with News.com.au Nicole said: “One day they came home and said, ‘We have a role’.” Dressed in school uniforms, the daughters shared a scene with their mother that was filmed on the Upper East Side. “You spent five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained and received no special treatment,” said the mother of four in an interview.

Apparently talent runs in the blood of the two girls. According to the Oscar winner, Sunday already has a great passion for filmmaking. “My oldest one wants to be a producer and shoots clips every weekend,” she says. No wonder, as much time as the two of them spend time and again on their mother’s film sets.

Nicole Kidman on the set of “The Undoing”

Nicole Kidman’s daughter Faith Margaret on the set of “The Undoing”

