New Love: Is Jennifer Aniston Ignoring Brad Pitt Calls?

Jennifer Aniston (52) looks ahead! For months, there was speculation about whether the actress and her ex-husband Brad Pitt (57) would be dating again. After this Jennifer had recently published a picture on social media showing a man in the background, many fans saw their hopes for a comeback of the two confirmed. And in fact, the American is said to be currently in love – but not with Brad. And so that it doesn’t stand in the way of your new love, should Jennifer even avoid him completely.

Like an insider to the magazine Closer reported that the Golden Globe winner made a number of rules to protect their new relationship. So be Jennifer meanwhile consistently at a distance Brad gone and don’t even take his calls. Because the line between her and Brad Has been blurred again and again in the past, she now wants to ensure that the situation is clear. Her boyfriend shouldn’t feel threatened by her past in any way.

According to the source, it should Jennifer are currently on cloud nine and are even thinking about a long-term future with their new lover. To the failed marriage with Brad followed for her inter alia relationships with the actor Vince Vaughn (50) and the singer John Mayer (43). The “The Morning Show” actress was already in a relationship with Justin Theroux (49). After two and a half years of marriage, the two separated in spring 2018.









Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in May 2004 in New York

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of Troy in 2004

Jennifer Aniston, actress

371 Absolutely, a little distance from Brad is definitely good for her.



