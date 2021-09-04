Saturday, September 4, 2021
More than a million fans in one hour: Angelina Jolie breaks Instagram record

By Arjun Sethi
Angelina Jolie tries to give Afghan girls a voice on Instagram.

2019 Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole

Angelina Jolie has set a new record: Less than an hour after the American actress set up her official Instagram account, she was already followed by a million people. With this, Jolie overthrows her eternal rival Jennifer Aniston from the throne. In 2019, it took Aniston five hours and 16 minutes to generate over a million followers on Instagram. This was to be found on the Instagram page of “Guinness World Records” at the time. Previously, Prince Harry (36) and Duchess Meghan (40) were the record holders.




The fact that Jolie even joined the social media platform is based on a sad event: For her first post, the 46-year-old shared a letter she received from a teenage Afghan girl: “At that moment, people are losing in Afghanistan the opportunity to communicate and express themselves freely via social media, “Jolie explained in the caption. “That’s why I came to Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those around the world who are fighting for their human rights.” In the handwritten letter, the girl tells how quickly his life has changed since the Taliban’s victory. She also writes about her fear that everything will now be like it was 20 years ago.

In public, Jolie and Aniston have been rivals since 2005: While filming “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”, Jolie is said to have started an affair with her co-star Brad Pitt, who was married to Aniston at the time. In October of the same year, Pitt and Aniston divorced. In 2014 he finally married Jolie, with whom he has six children. In 2019 this marriage was divorced as well.

