“Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara throws a party for the dog

Only the best for your four-legged friend! It is really no secret that Sofia Vergara (47) loves her Chihuahua dearly. Baguette now even has its own Instagram channel. There, the dog mom posts new photos almost every day, in which she mostly dressed her dog in some funny costume. This action is now just further proof of how much the little one Sofia means: She threw a birthday party for baguette!

Via Instagram the 47-year-old now shared a few impressions: Presents, pink decorations, a chic cake – the Modern Family actress even set up a birthday table for the occasion! Judging by the number of candles on the cake, her darling is six years old. Of course, guests could not be missing at the party: In addition to a furry companion of Baguette, there were also two friends of Sofia as well as her son Manolo.

That Sofia can host glamorous events, she had only proven last Thanksgiving week: On the occasion of Thanksgiving, she turned her home into a golden palace! What do you think of the baguette party? Vote in our poll under the article!

advertisement

Baguettes birthday party

advertisement







Instagram / baguettegonzalez Sofia Vergara’s dog baguette

advertisement

Sofia Vergara on Thanksgiving 2019

141 Really a bit weird. 70 The hammer – I love that!



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz