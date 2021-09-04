Megan Fox in seventh heaven: “As if I were in love with a tsunami!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are absolutely in love with each other.

Los Angeles (USA) – Megan Fox (34) and her “Machine Gun Kelly” (30) are still head over heels in love with each other. And although theirs love infinite seems to be their words simply not the end.

Machine Gun Kelly (30) and Megan Fox (34) have officially been a couple since June 2020. © Montage: Instagram / screenshot / meganfox & Britta Pedersen / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa



Actually, the main focus of the December story of the US lifestyle magazine “Nylon” was on Machine Gun Kelly’s first number one album “Tickets To My Downfall”.

But somehow half of the conversation was filled with a completely different topic: love! For him this came quite unexpectedly.

“Shit, dude, you got in your head that you are this rock star with multiple women and all that.” Since his Megan made him a huge spanner in the works.









But as incomprehensible as all of this is for the “Bloody Valentine” singer, he also enjoys it: “To find someone who can get you out of the fast lane and make sure that you are safe because you could fall any minute – I love that it can develop into this. “

Actress Megan herself also had a few words to say about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, whom she met on the set of her film “Midnight in the Switchgrass” – shortly after breaking up with Brian Austin Green (TAG24 reported).