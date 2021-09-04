MCU star Chris Pratt becomes a karate teacher in the new comedy “The Black Belt” · KINO.de

He fought against dinosaurs and against Thanos: Now Chris Pratt is the karate teacher in the upcoming karate comedy “The Black Belt”.

June 21, 1979 in Virginia, Minnesota USA Jobs: Actor, speaker

Chris Pratt is currently and without a doubt one of the busiest and best-known actors in recent times. You just have to look at what kind of films the 41-year-old has starred in since 2014 – every year. “Guardians of the Galaxy”, “Jurassic World”, “The Lego Movie”, “Avengers: Endgame”, “Onward: No half measures”: Pratt literally entertains every generation. It’s hard to believe that he once had to live in a van.

And although he is already covered with film projects up to the top in the next few years, the new dad – Arnold Schwarzenegger is his father-in-law – has still found the time for another film: “The Black Belt” (via Collider). As the title suggests, the coming-of-age film is all about martial arts. More precisely, it is about an inconspicuous teenager who wants to leave his shadowy existence and become a karate champion. He receives help from his headstrong uncle, who accompanies him on this journey.

The script is by Randall Green, the director’s position is still vacant. “The Black Belt” is produced by Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher.

Chris Pratt can soon be seen in these other films

At the beginning of the year, Pratt had the shooting of the upcoming sci-fi action film “The Tomorrow War“(German theatrical release: July 22, 2021) completed. The re-shoots were carried out in November. He is currently on the set of “Thor: Love and Thunder” (German theatrical release: February 10, 2022), where he will slip back into his role as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord. “Jurassic World 3: Dominion” (German theatrical release: June 9, 2022). The shooting of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (German theatrical release in 2022) should finally take place in mid / late 2021.

And then there are “Cowboy Ninja Viking” and “Saigon Bodyguards”. In the latter film, Pratt works again with the “Avengers” directors Joe and Anthony Russo. You see, the next few years are firmly in Pratt’s hands.

