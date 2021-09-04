Mark Wahlberg: He congratulates daughter Ella on her birthday

September 2nd is an important date for Mark Wahlberg. It’s his daughter’s birthday, but also the anniversary of his sister’s death.







September 2nd, 2003 was one of the most beautiful and at the same time one of the most terrible days in Mark Wahlberg’s (50) life. It was the day when daughter Ella saw the light of day. She celebrates her 18th birthday today. But it was also a tragic day for the actor: On that day, his sister Debbie (1960-2003) lost her life after a heart attack at the age of just 43. 18 years later, Mark Wahlberg pays tribute to the two women in an Instagram post.

“Happy birthday, my Ella”, the actor writes under a picture that shows him with Ella as a baby in his arms. “18 years old. How time goes by. I’m so proud of you!” Another picture shows a young Mark Wahlberg hugging his sister Debbie. “It’s always a bittersweet day,” he continues, “I miss my big sister Debbie, Ella’s guardian angel.”

