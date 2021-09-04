Sunday, September 5, 2021
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox holding hands on the go

By Arjun Sethi
51




Megan Fox (34) seems to be in a good mood again! After her mud fight with ex-husband Brian Austin Green (47) on social media, the beauty can now be seen smiling again. The last few months after the separation from her ex-husband have apparently not left the actress without a trace. With a very long emotional message, she commented on a photo of her ex: She accused him of posting photos of herself and their children just for attention. Her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly (30) seems to have cheered up the mother of three again.

In recent paparazzi photos, the couple walk hand in hand through Los Angeles. Strolled relaxed and visibly happy Megan in a black oversize jacket and a rust-colored cap at the side of the “Bloody Valentine” singer through the streets of the metropolis. She also combined black and white sneakers. The 30-year-old was just as stylish as his girlfriend in a black sweater and white jeans.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, and the brunette took their relationship to a new level Megan recently introduced him to her children Noah Shannon (8), Bodhi Ransom (6) and Journey River (4).

